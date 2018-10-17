Cardi B Proved She's Rap's Latest General At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Getty Images

Cardi B came to wage war.

At the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 16), the Bronx rapper tore through an inspirational performance of Invasion of Privacy opener "Get Up 10." Surrounded by backup dancers clad in camo, Cardi rapped, "Real bitch, only thing fake is the boobs / Get money, go hard, you're mothafuckin' right," in an early highlight of the performance. As she hit the middle of the bar, her small army moved in unison with a striking confidence. Hip-hop's reigning general had arrived.

However, the awards show hit its peak during "Backin' It Up." Cardi's frequent co-writer Pardison Fontaine came out to deliver his surging hit, but it was the mid-show twerk that is guaranteed to go viral.

In an October interview with Genius, Pardison described how the collaboration came together.

"I remember just hearing the beat from J-Louis, and they was playing me some of his beats, and I was like, 'Nah. I need that one immediately,' so I just got to recording," explained Fontaine. "Before I knew it, I had a little concept. I'm like, 'Oh, this is gonna be something hard,' so I shot it over to Cardi. She was messing with it, and she was even pregnant at the time, you know what I'm saying? And she still knocked out the verse. Like, you really gon' body me on my own record?"

Watch Cardi's full performance in the video above.