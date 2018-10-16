Ariana Grande Gives A Reassuring (And Explicit) Update Following Pete Davidson Split

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is feelin' herself today, and she won't let anyone — especially Satan — bring her down.

The Sweetener singer has been largely off of social media since news broke that she and Pete Davidson called off their engagement this weekend. She hasn't publicly commented on the split, though she did post a pic promoting her upcoming appearance on A Very Wicked Halloween, an NBC special celebrating the 15th anniversary of Wicked's Broadway debut. And in her first Instagram Story posted Tuesday afternoon (October 16), Grande shared how she's been feeling these past few days, sending a strong message about battling anxiety.

"Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!!!" she wrote, alongside a selfie that shows off the bold green makeup she sported for the taping of the NBC special, airing October 29. "Not today Satan. Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green dick. Finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye."

So... it's not explicitly a response to her recently ended engagement, but it does seem to speak to how Grande's feeling in the wake of the breakup (and it is most definitely explicit). The singer reportedly canceled a planned performance at a cancer benefit over the weekend, but she seems to be happy getting back to work now. That's great news for fans itching for that new music she's been teasing — as well as that promised video for "Breathin," her rumored next single, which, appropriately enough, is all about fighting anxiety. Hopefully, Grande can channel some of that BDE she was clearly feeling today and channel it into her work.

Elsewhere on Instagram, the 25-year-old posted another selfie of her dramatic Wicked look (peep that above), and sleuthing fans have been posting footage of Ari performing Elphaba's "The Wizard and I" during Tuesday's taping. See one of those posts below, and bask in the positive vibes of that green-lipped vessel of love.