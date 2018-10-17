'This Is The True Story': Real World Is About To Be Re-Imagined

It's time to start getting real...again.

MTV Studios, a unit of Viacom’s MTV, just announced a partnership with Facebook Watch to re-imagine the groundbreaking series The Real World. Drawing on Facebook’s global platform, three new seasons (each featuring a different cast) will be native productions in Mexico, Thailand and the United States. Each series will explore friendship and the cultural and social environment in each unique location. Available exclusively on Facebook Watch and slated to premiere in Spring 2019, the new seasons will introduce interactive social and community features that empower fans to shape the action and connect across mobile, desktop and Facebook's TV app. Creator Bunim/Murray Productions is co-producing the new series with MTV Studios, and pre-production is underway in each location.

As the teaser below shows, real life, real people and hot topics are coming -- with a twist.

Unlike previous installments, the social conversation on Facebook Watch will power the audience experience. The Facebook community will have the ability to vote one housemate onto the show prior to air, and there will be unique opportunities for fans to connect with the cast through Facebook Live, Premieres, and Watch Party. Facebook Watch will also release daily drops of scenes from forthcoming episodes leading into the weekly half-hour installments. Additional social elements will be introduced prior to launch and throughout the seasons.

A bit of Real World history: It was the first original reality series on TV and the first to tackle never-before-seen, culturally resonant stories about HIV/AIDS, race, mental health, homophobia, addiction, and more -- including the first bisexual man on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV. Celebrated for its diverse casting and honest portrayal of contemporary young adulthood, Real World generated conversations that reverberated loudly though media and youth culture.

Stay with MTV News for more updates about the re-imagined Real World -- and share your favorite RW memories in the comments.