'You Wonder What You Did Wrong': Amber And Kristina Talk About Their Tragic Teen Mom OG Miscarriages

Amber, Gary and his wife Kristina have come a long way on Teen Mom OG. And it turns that out the women, in particular, have more in common than they thought: They both suffered tragic miscarriages.

On tonight’s episode, Kristina, who got her tubes tied after having daughter Emilee, revealed to producers that she had recently suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which is when a fetus implants in the fallopian tubes rather than the uterus. Kristina was visibly upset and said that though Gary tried to stay strong for her, she knew it “really affects him” too.

When the husband and wife later broke the news to Amber, she confessed that she knew how hard it was because she too suffered a miscarriage early in her relationship with former fiancé Matt.

“That was when we went to Vegas and he punched a wall and got drunk,” Amber later said, referencing an infamous scene from 2015. “That’s why he got that way. He got really drunk that night because of it.”

And though Amber is happy now with Andrew and their son, she admitted it took her a long time to get over the pain of her loss.

“I feel like when it happens, you start blaming yourself a lot, and you wonder what you did wrong to make it happen,” she said. “I got into a really bad depression over that. It takes a while to move past things like that...it’s pretty intense.”

Were you surprised by Kristina's and Amber's revelations? And will this moment bring them closer together?