Brandon Thomas Lee Is Joining The Hills: New Beginnings

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for amfAR

The son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee will release his inhibitions in 2019

Mischa Barton isn't the only new face to be a part of the upcoming Hills reboot.

Brandon Thomas Lee, aka the son of actress Pamela Anderson and musician Tommy Lee, will join The O.C. star as well as original cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the return of The Hills. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also appear in the series.

Lee is an actor and model who recently appeared in a supporting role in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess is a Loser and served as a face of a Dolce & Gabbana campaign. As MTV previously revealed, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite veterans and newbies as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles. And now, the 21-year-old is about to release his inhibitions with the rest of the MTV gang.

Be sure to stay with MTV News as we get ready for the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings, slated for 2019. And watch a teaser of the series below!