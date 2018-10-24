Getty Images

All You Need To Know About K-Pop Group NCT 127 (Except Their Blood Type)

Thanks to K-pop's growing visibility in the U.S., the cultural barriers that once prevented Korean artists from making it big in the West are being smashed one milestone at a time. As a result, a new generation of K-pop acts are trying to leave their mark in the history books.

NCT 127 is the latest group to bring K-pop stateside with the release of their confident English debut, "Regular." The 10-member group just dropped their first full-length release, Regular-Irregular, a sleek concept album that weaves a dual narrative between two worlds: reality (Regular) and fantasy (Irregular). It debuted at No. 86 on the Billboard 200, making NCT 127 the second-highest charting K-pop boy band in chart history.

So what should you know about this group of Korean artists who are currently making waves abroad? Here's a very handy guide to NCT 127:

What does NCT 127 mean?

NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology, which are not three random words thrown together but rather an ambitious concept from SM Entertainment, the biggest record label in South Korea. The project aims to localize K-pop across the globe with region-specific groups, and NCT 127 is the Seoul-based unit. (127 refers to the longitude of Seoul. #TheMoreYouKnow)

Giphy / Apple Music

The 10 members of NCT 127.

"Culture Technology" is a strategy designed by SM founder Lee Sooman. It's essentially a way to bring Korean pop music to the world, and NCT is the modern extension of that with its ever-expanding roster of international performers.

There are currently 18 artists under the NCT fold and three established units: NCT 127, NCT Dream (a more playful rotational unit for NCT's teenage performers), and NCT U (a rotational group where songs are assigned to members based on who best fits the track).

In June 2018, a new unit made up of NCT's Chinese members was announced. NCT China (working title) is set to debut later this year. There are also plans to expand the NCT brand to more countries in Asia — with a particular interest in Vietnam and "V-pop" — and even Latin America.

What are their fans called?

Fans of NCT are known as NCTzens (pronounced N-citizens), and the members will often affectionately call them "Seasonies" ("Seasony is us saying that our fans are precious to us like the four seasons," they explained.) And here's hoping you like the color green.

So, who's in the group?

There are currently 10 members in NCT 127. Newest member Jungwoo made his official debut with the recent release of Regular-Irregular, and here they are looking like a bunch of handsome goth time travelers for their latest comeback:

SM Entertainment

Despite being based in Seoul, the group is culturally diverse with members from the U.S. (Johnny, born in Chicago), Japan (Yuta), China (Winwin), and Canada (Mark). So let's get to know each of them a little better.

What NCT 127 songs should I listen to?

You can start with their latest single, the Latin-trap "Regular" (recorded in both Korean and English). But NCT 127 debuted in 2016 with "Fire Truck," a loud, punchy hip-hop track that more or less confused Korean listeners with its frenetic production and EDM hook. Love it or hate it, "Fire Truck" is the perfect distillation of NCT 127's vibe: bass-heavy beats, weird production, innate charisma, and energetic choreography (just skip to 2:06).

"Limitless" is easily NCT 127's best song to date. Their styling is borderline tragic, but the production of the single is near-perfect. It's a powerful track that actually allows their vocalists to shine as it builds to a massive chorus (not unlike their labelmates EXO's "Monster"). And Taeil's background vocals are mesmerizing.

The group went full pop with their slick single "Touch." The playful song displays the group's versatility: They can go from studded chokers and charcoal eyeliner to colorful knits and fresh faces at the drop of a hat.

And let's not forget about their vocal line, who take center stage with NCT U's "Timeless," a simple ballad featuring Taeil, Doyoung, and Jaehyun that packs an emotional punch.

Finally, NCT debuted in April 2016 with NCT U's "The 7th Sense," a smooth hip-hop track largely influenced by Western trap music that prominently featured rappers Taeyong and Mark. It didn't resonate with Korean listeners, but among international fans it remains one of NCT's standout songs because of its hard-hitting hook and vibey trap beat. And all of these members (with the exception of Ten) are now in NCT 127.

What else can I watch?

Well, if you've made it all the way to the end of this guide and still want more NCT content, then you need to watch the group's Korean variety show, NCT Life. There are eight seasons, so that should keep you occupied until their next release.