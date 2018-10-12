Kehlani Is Pregnant And Glowing — See Her Bump-Baring Reveal

Getty Images

Kehlani jumpstarted her weekend on Friday (October 12) with a sweet-as-"honey" announcement: she's pregnant!

The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter and Instagram to share the happy news, posting a series of sunshine-drenched pics in which she bares her baby bump for the first time. In the accompanying caption, she admitted, "I've always been very open with you all about my personal adventures & accomplishments... this was the HARDEST to hide."

Kehlani revealed that she's four months along with her first child, a baby girl. She addressed her "little pumpkin" by writing, "Dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you. I cannot wait to meet you, I know you will be 50,000 times more special than I can even imagine at this moment."

The SweetSexySavage singer also confessed her reluctance to share the news with fans considering her prior experience with social media's toxicity. She tweeted, "The decision to share this with the world was a tough one. But I really want to experience the freedom and joy any normal pregnant person feels. I don’t want to hide. I want to walk around belly out everywhere. ME AND MY SHORTY OUT HERE!"

Kehlani didn't specify who her partner is, but she called him "my best friend and quite frankly the only man on earth I trust." Congrats to the happy couple on their exciting news!