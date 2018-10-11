A24

Bo Burnham Talks The Not-Gucci Effects Of The Internet In New Eighth Grade Clip

Not all YouTube channels launch successful careers

It's been a few months since Eighth Grade turned chicken nuggets into the perfect first date meal, and as the Oscar buzz surrounding the film continues to build, we're able to take a deeper look at how this perfect piece of cinema was made.

In this behind-the-scenes clip, writer and director Bo Burnham talks about how the story began as he considered a side of social media foreign to his experience. "My small comedic career started by posting videos online and I wanted to do a story about what I think the internet is doing to the average person on it who is not being paid attention to," he said.

Elsie Fisher, who plays anxious eighth grader/wannabe internet star Kayla, put words to her character's "average" experience. "I think she thinks that if she acts like everyone is watching then everyone will watch."

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/d1bdad/mtv-news-behind-the-scenes-of-eighth-grade-with-bo-burnham-and-elsie-fisher

Burnham dives further into his mindset while approaching the critically acclaimed indie movie, noting that social media has pushed teens to mature quicker and seeing the need for a coming-of-age story that takes place in middle school, but that "was not nostalgic and was not remembered."

Check out the clip above and catch even more never-before-scene looks at Eighth Grade (including deleted scenes, audio commentary, and a music video) on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, out now.