Bo Burnham Talks The Not-Gucci Effects Of The Internet In New Eighth Grade Clip

A24

It's been a few months since Eighth Grade turned chicken nuggets into the perfect first date meal, and as the Oscar buzz surrounding the film continues to build, we're able to take a deeper look at how this perfect piece of cinema was made.

In this behind-the-scenes clip, writer and director Bo Burnham talks about how the story began as he considered a side of social media foreign to his experience. "My small comedic career started by posting videos online and I wanted to do a story about what I think the internet is doing to the average person on it who is not being paid attention to," he said.

Elsie Fisher, who plays anxious eighth grader/wannabe internet star Kayla, put words to her character's "average" experience. "I think she thinks that if she acts like everyone is watching then everyone will watch."

Burnham dives further into his mindset while approaching the critically acclaimed indie movie, noting that social media has pushed teens to mature quicker and seeing the need for a coming-of-age story that takes place in middle school, but that "was not nostalgic and was not remembered."

Check out the clip above and catch even more never-before-scene looks at Eighth Grade (including deleted scenes, audio commentary, and a music video) on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, out now.