Netflix's New Unscripted Series Westside Is A Cross Between Glee And The Hills

Netflix

And your first look at all the drama is right here

Netflix has already revolutionized the way we watch movies and TV, but what about the way we listen to our favorite artists? We’re about to find out. The streaming giant is belting their way into the music industry with their new unscripted show, Westside, launching November 9.

The show will follow the lives of nine up-and-coming artists trying to break into the L.A. music scene, giving a gritty look at their realities as they confront their demons and welcome them on stage. The best part is that Netflix is billing the show as a cross between Glee, Real World, and The Hills, so you know it’s going to be full of must-download hits and high-stakes emotions.

At least 18 songs are set to debut throughout the season from featured artists Pia Toscano, Taz Zavala, Arika Gluck, James Byous, Caitlyn Ary, Leo Gallo, Alexandra Kay, Austin Kolbe, and Sean Patrick Murray, and from the sound of the trailer, these artists have pipes.

Preview the group’s first track “We Are The Ones” in the trailer above.