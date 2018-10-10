Quavo's 'BUBBLEGUM' Video Looks Like An Outtake From Ready Player One

YouTube

You've probably never thought about what Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One would've looked like if it had starred Quavo instead of Tye Sheridan. But on the off chance that you have, you're going to be really into Q's new video.

The "B U B B L E G U M" visual, which Quavo co-directed with Daps, opens with the Migos rapper putting on a VR headset in the midst of an apocalypse. The device beams him to a futuristic lab straight out of TLC's "No Scrubs," where a bunch of models perform tests on him while chewing a lot of bubblegum (obviously). Of course, Quavo has to return to reality eventually, and when he does, his girl — played by model and actress Draya Michele — is still by his side.

"B U B B L E G U M" follows "Workin Me" and "Lamb Talk" as the latest release from Quavo's debut solo album, Quavo Huncho. The project arrives on Friday (October 12) and is rumored to feature collaborations with Drake, Cardi B, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and his Migos groupmates, Takeoff and Offset.

The new video also arrives one day after Migos picked up their first American Music Award, for Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock. It's shaping up to be a huge week for Quavo in more ways than one.