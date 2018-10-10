Dylan Sprouse Broke Camila Cabello's Heart In The Leafy 'Consequences' Video

YouTube/Simco

Fresh off of a four-win night at the 2018 AMAs — where she was a great stationary dancer — Camila Cabello kicked off Wednesday (October 10) by dropping a moody, autumnal video for her tender song, "Consequences." And it stars Dylan Sprouse.

Yes, while his twin brother Cole has been busy solving sexy murders (or whatever) in Riverdale, Dylan's been slowly laying the foundation for a mead empire based in Brooklyn. That's why his appearance in "Consequences" as her lost love feels so welcome.

The clip, directed by Dave Meyers, is some real When Harry Met Sally... stuff, with the two of them mingling in memory at a piano in an orange leaf-covered park, then a snow-covered park. It's poignant as the soft ballad unfolds alongside Camila's heartbreak.

Camila, meanwhile, spent the summer hopping from stadium to stadium on tour with Taylor Swift and headlined her own tour earlier this year in support of her debut album. After the AMAs, she apparently celebrated with enough cheese and meat to bathe in, which sounds pretty great.

The only thing missing from the "Consequences" video, IMO, is exactly that — or maybe some mead? Check out the frosty, fairy tale-inspired clip above.