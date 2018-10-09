Taylor Swift Lit Up The AMAs With Red-Hot 'I Did Something Bad' Performance

Getty Images

Just two days after lighting up the internet with a rare, impassioned political statement, Taylor Swift continued fanning flames — literally! — at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night (October 9).

Swift — trading in her metallic red carpet dress for a sparkly black leotard — kicked off the awards show with an appropriately over-the-top rendition of her Reputation banger "I Did Something Bad." On tour, she performs the song with a drawn-out introduction, and Swift opted for that same arrangement on the AMA stage, even pausing for dramatic effect after the venomous lyric "if a man talks shit then I owe him nothing." You could practically see those flames on her skin.

The performance climaxed with the witch-burning finale, as Swift riled up the crowd with her "light me up" chant. Flames shot up around her, lightning struck on the screens behind her, and an enormous snake reared its ugly head in the center of the stage. This was Swift's first awards show performance in almost three years — and the first of her Reputation era — and she definitely came back with a bang.

Shortly after her explosive performance, Swift won the AMA for Best Tour. She's up for additional three awards at the show, including Pop/Rock Female Artist and Artist of the Year.