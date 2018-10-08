Troian Bellisario Is A 'Grateful' New Mom To A Baby Girl

Getty Images

Troian Bellisario is a new mom! The Pretty Little Liars alum has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Patrick J. Adams, the couple announced Monday (October 8) on Instagram.

Staying mum on her name — but what are the odds it begins with "A"? — Bellisario and Adams shared identical photos of their bundle of joy's little hand holding their big fingers. "I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives," Bellisario wrote, referring to all those who helped keep her pregnancy a secret, save that one paparazzi photo in August. "I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."

Adams shared similarly sweet sentiments in his own words. "The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

Bellisario and Adams have been married since December 2016 after getting engaged in 2014. Almost the entire PLL family was on hand to celebrate the big day, including Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Ian Harding, Keegan Allen, and showrunner Marlene King.