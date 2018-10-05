Watch Post Malone Smash Guitars And Shotgun Beers In 'Better Now' Video

Getty Images

If you loved watching Post Malone and Aerosmith smash a guitar onstage at the VMAs, you'll definitely want to watch the rapper's new video for "Better Now."

Released on Friday (October 5), the Adam Degross-directed vid chronicles Post's touring adventures via a black and white compilation of his finest live moments. When he's not performing in front of throngs of hyped fans, we see Post shotgunning a Bud Light, riding a scooter, wearing a tiara, and, of course, gleefully smashing an axe. All of this has nothing to do with the breakup-centric lyrics of "Better Now," but it doesn't really matter — this is about seeing Post in his element and proving why he's a bonafide rockstar.

"Better Now" is yet another top 10 hit from Malone's chart-topping sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys. It's been a banner year for the rapper, and he's not slowing down yet — on October 28, he's set to throw his inaugural Posty Fest, headlined by himself and Travis Scott. Check out the full lineup below.