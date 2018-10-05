Getty Images

Watch Post Malone Smash Guitars And Shotgun Beers In 'Better Now' Video

His life on tour is nothing short of epic

If you loved watching Post Malone and Aerosmith smash a guitar onstage at the VMAs, you'll definitely want to watch the rapper's new video for "Better Now."

Released on Friday (October 5), the Adam Degross-directed vid chronicles Post's touring adventures via a black and white compilation of his finest live moments. When he's not performing in front of throngs of hyped fans, we see Post shotgunning a Bud Light, riding a scooter, wearing a tiara, and, of course, gleefully smashing an axe. All of this has nothing to do with the breakup-centric lyrics of "Better Now," but it doesn't really matter — this is about seeing Post in his element and proving why he's a bonafide rockstar.

"Better Now" is yet another top 10 hit from Malone's chart-topping sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys. It's been a banner year for the rapper, and he's not slowing down yet — on October 28, he's set to throw his inaugural Posty Fest, headlined by himself and Travis Scott. Check out the full lineup below.