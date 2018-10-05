Eminem Infects An Entire City With A Shady Symbiote In 'Venom' Video

YouTube

Just in time for the release of Marvel's blockbuster Venom, Eminem has released the official video for his track of the same name. Unsurprisingly, it's a dark and murky affair that has plenty of body-hopping symbiote action but, sadly, no Tom Hardy.

The "Venom" visual is a continuation of Em's video for "Fall," which ends with him smashing a CD copy of his (oft-panned) 2017 album, Revival. That disc houses an alien symbiote similar to Venom's, and it causes a bunch of everyday people — and even a dog! — to spaz out and rap Em's bars while haphazardly infecting one another. After working its way through the city, the virus eventually gets back to the Detroit MC, who in turn morphs into Venom itself in the vid's final moments.

Along with appearing on the film's soundtrack, "Venom" is the closing track on Eminem's recent surprise-dropped album Kamikaze, which hit No. 1, becoming the rapper's ninth chart-topping solo project. Venom hits theaters today (October 5).