Ariana Grande Just Shared A 'Needy' New Song Teaser

Getty Images

Ariana Grande released one of the best albums of the year, Sweetener, just 49 days ago, but that hasn't stopped her from working on new material. The 25-year-old returned to the recording studio recently (she even teased a tracklist on her Instagram Story), and now, she's giving fans a taste of what she's cooked up.

Late Thursday night (October 4), Ari tweeted a video from the studio with an unreleased song playing in the background. "Passionate but I don’t give no fucks / I admit that I'm a little messed up," she sings over minimalist production (this definitely isn't a Pharrell joint). "I can be needy / Way too damn needy / I can be needy / Tell me how good it feels to be needed."

No word yet on if and when we'll get to hear the final versions of the music Grande's working on. Fans are speculating that she's already at work on her fifth album and, if so, that she'll tour in support of both #AG5 and Sweetener. Grande didn't outright confirm that rumor, but she slyly alluded to the possibility in an Instagram comment this week. She also wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "can't wait for you guys to start being weird little ag5 detectives," which sounds like a promising sign.

All in all, fans definitely weren't expecting a Sweetener followup this quick, but it's a welcome surprise from Grande, who's, by her own admission, had a tough year. Her team recently shared a statement about her taking time off after her ex Mac Miller passed away, but as Ari herself explained on Twitter this week, "music is the best medicine."