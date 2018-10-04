Kendrick Lamar Is At His Breeziest On Anderson .Paak's 'Tints'

Getty Images

It's been two years since Anderson .Paak dropped his musical burst of sunshine Malibu, and it appears his full-length followup, Oxnard (named after another California city), is on the horizon. .Paak's been hinting at a team-up with fellow L.A. great Kendrick Lamar, and on Thursday (October 4), that collab emerged with "Tints," an easy, breezy jam about cruising around SoCal with tinted windows. Truly, nothing is more on brand for .Paak.

Over a funk-infused beat, .Paak breezily muses, "I been feelin' kinda cooped up, cooped up / I’m tryna get some fresh air." K. Dot, meanwhile, swoops in with an especially effortless verse that's anything but humble: "Bitch, I'm Kendrick Lamar, respect me from afar / I was made in his image, you call me a god."

Following the song's premiere on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, .Paak said of Lamar, "He's the most selfless, amazing, focused young gentleman I’ve ever met. Some people you can trust to just send it and they gonna send it back and it’s gonna be flames. I just knew that would be the case with him."

"Tints" marks the pair's first official team-up on a track, though they were both featured on Dr. Dre's Compton, and .Paak was one of the artists Kendrick tapped for his star-studded Black Panther: The Album. Hopefully this isn't the last time we'll hear the two SoCal kings together.