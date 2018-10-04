Amy Schumer, Emily Ratajkowski Arrested During Brett Kavanaugh Protest

Getty Images/FilmMagic

'No matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down'

Exactly one week after celebs praised Dr. Christine Blasey Ford for her powerful testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding her accusation that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski have taken their support to the next level.

Schumer and Ratajkowski joined the thousands protesting the Supreme Court nominee on Capitol Hill on Thursday (October 4) — and were arrested alongside 291 others in the process. Each arrested protester was reportedly charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Before the arrest, the Trainwreck actress reportedly told fellow protestors, “We’re going to keep showing up and no matter how this goes, they cannot keep us down. We will win. A vote for Kavanaugh is a vote saying ‘Women don’t matter.’ Let’s stay together. Let’s fight. Let’s keep showing up.”

Schumer has yet to release a statement regarding her arrest, but a video posted to Twitter shows a police officer asking Schumer if she wanted to be arrested. "Yes," she soundly replied, while she held a "We believe Anita Hill" sign and donned a jacket that read, "This today, then #ERA." (ERA refers to the Equal Rights Amendment, which guarantees equal rights for all citizens.) The alternative to getting arrested was to immediately vacate the protest.

Ratajkowski, on the other hand, was quick to post about her experience on Instagram. Alongside a photo from the protest — where she waved a sign that read, "Respect female existence or expect our resistance" — the Gone Girl actress wrote, "Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men."

The protest grew on Capitol Hill after the FBI submitted the results of their re-opened background check on Kavanaugh to senators in a private document. The inquiry sought to further investigate the claims against him made by Ford and two additional women who accused the judge of sexual misconduct.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

A number of key Democrats — including Schumer's cousin, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — criticized the report as being too limited in scope and thus "incomplete," particularly after a number people from Kavanaugh's past spoke against his sworn testimony, telling news outlets he severely downplayed his teenage behavior. Many of the whistleblowers reportedly attempted to submit statements to the FBI and were unsuccessful.

Despite the star-powered protests, Republican leaders are determined to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation by the end of the week. They'll need at least 50 votes in favor of Kavanaugh in order to appoint him to the Supreme Court, with Vice President Mike Pence on call to break a potential tie.

With most senators expected to vote on party lines, all eyes are on four key swing voters: Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, Maine Senator Susan Collins, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. Flake and Collins expressed satisfaction with the FBI's report after their initial viewings of the documents, leaving Kavanaugh's supporters confident and hopeful for his confirmation.