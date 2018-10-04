Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone Lead The 2018 MTV EMA Nominations

The MTV EMA will never be the same! After a whirlwind year — during which she notched a No. 1 album and won the top two prizes at the VMAs — Camila Cabello leads the pack of nominees at this year's star-studded awards show.
Cabello snagged six nominations, including Best Song and Best Video for her Young Thug-featuring smash, "Havana," which she performed at last year's show. She's also up for the coveted Best Artist prize alongside Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Drake, and Dua Lipa. Grande and Malone follow Cabello with five nominations each, while Lipa, Drake, and Shawn Mendes boast four nods to their names. Elsewhere among the pack, game-changing artists like Cardi B, Travis Scott, and BTS are also nominated.
The 2018 MTV EMA will celebrate some of the biggest names in music when the show airs live around the globe from Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. CEST and at 7 p.m. ET. As always, fans decide the winners in each category for the night, so check out the full list of nominees below and get voting now at mtvema.com!
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande — "no tears left to cry"
Camila Cabello — "Havana" ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Lil Dicky — "Freaky Friday" ft. Chris Brown
The Carters — "APES**T"
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande — "no tears left to cry"
Bebe Rexha — "Meant To Be" ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello — "Havana" ft. Young Thug
Drake — "God's Plan"
Post Malone — "rockstar" ft. 21 Savage
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta — Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo — Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don't We (November 2017 )
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone