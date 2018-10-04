Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Post Malone Lead The 2018 MTV EMA Nominations

Getty Images

The MTV EMA will never be the same! After a whirlwind year — during which she notched a No. 1 album and won the top two prizes at the VMAs — Camila Cabello leads the pack of nominees at this year's star-studded awards show.

Cabello snagged six nominations, including Best Song and Best Video for her Young Thug-featuring smash, "Havana," which she performed at last year's show. She's also up for the coveted Best Artist prize alongside Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Drake, and Dua Lipa. Grande and Malone follow Cabello with five nominations each, while Lipa, Drake, and Shawn Mendes boast four nods to their names. Elsewhere among the pack, game-changing artists like Cardi B, Travis Scott, and BTS are also nominated.

The 2018 MTV EMA will celebrate some of the biggest names in music when the show airs live around the globe from Bilbao, Spain, on Sunday, November 4 at 9 p.m. CEST and at 7 p.m. ET. As always, fans decide the winners in each category for the night, so check out the full list of nominees below and get voting now at mtvema.com!

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande — "no tears left to cry"

Camila Cabello — "Havana" ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Lil Dicky — "Freaky Friday" ft. Chris Brown

The Carters — "APES**T"

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande — "no tears left to cry"

Bebe Rexha — "Meant To Be" ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello — "Havana" ft. Young Thug

Drake — "God's Plan"

Post Malone — "rockstar" ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta — Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo — Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole — Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don't We (November 2017 )

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone