'Don't Call It A Comeback': The Hills Cast Members Talk About Their New Beginnings

New beginnings await veteran and never-before-seen Hills cast members (like Mischa Barton) as they live their lives with arms wide open. But before the show's reboot premieres on this network (it's slated for 2019 and a special taste of what's to come can be seen below), several folks have offered their direct/tease-like takes on being a part of the iconic series. This book is about to begin...
Take a look at some of their thoughts about being a part of the return, and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the highly anticipated premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings!
Brody Jenner
Giving us flashbacks of the Hollywood sign reveal.
Heidi Pratt
"Family affair,"
Mary J.BligeVMAs style.
Mischa Barton
Marissa CooperThe O.C star had this message: "Welcome to The Hills, bitch."
Spencer Pratt
Not surprising 1/2 of Speidi is "all in."
Stephanie Pratt
Steph can't help but be candid about leaving her London roots and embarking on an unknown adventure.
Whitney Port
Yes, you will be released from the fashion closet (aka the Teen Vogue intern office space).