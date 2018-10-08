Chris Weeks/WireImage

'Don't Call It A Comeback': The Hills Cast Members Talk About Their New Beginnings

From Brody to Whitney, here's what they have to say about the upcoming reboot

New beginnings await veteran and never-before-seen Hills cast members (like Mischa Barton) as they live their lives with arms wide open. But before the show's reboot premieres on this network (it's slated for 2019 and a special taste of what's to come can be seen below), several folks have offered their direct/tease-like takes on being a part of the iconic series. This book is about to begin...

Take a look at some of their thoughts about being a part of the return, and be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the highly anticipated premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings!

  • Brody Jenner

    Giving us flashbacks of the Hollywood sign reveal.

  • Heidi Pratt

    "Family affair," Mary J.Blige VMAs style.

  • Mischa Barton

    Marissa Cooper The O.C star had this message: "Welcome to The Hills, bitch."

  • Spencer Pratt

    Not surprising 1/2 of Speidi is "all in."

  • Stephanie Pratt

    Steph can't help but be candid about leaving her London roots and embarking on an unknown adventure.

  • Whitney Port

    Yes, you will be released from the fashion closet (aka the Teen Vogue intern office space).