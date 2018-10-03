When the iconic series returns to MTV, the 'O.C.' actress will be along for the ride

Mischa Barton Will Have A New Beginning -- On The Hills Reboot

From The O.C. to The Hills!

Mischa Barton will join original Hills cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt and Whitney Port for the return of the iconic series. Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler will also join the cast.

"The secret’s out... I’m joining the cast of The Hills," Mischa captioned the Instagram video above. "When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

California The Hills here we come!

As MTV previously revealed, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles. A few of the aforementioned MTV veterans (plus Baby Gunner Pratt!) gathered for a surprise appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards -- and now we know that Mischa is joining the unforgettable circle of friends and family.

The Hills: New Beginnings, slated to premiere in 2019.