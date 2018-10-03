Yara Shahidi Wants To Help You Throw A Party At The Polls This Election Day

Getty Images

Mark your calendar for November 6: You've got a party to go to.

This Election Day, MTV's +1 the Vote is teaming up with Yara Shahidi and #VoteTogether to throw parties at the polls in all 50 states. To sweeten the deal, 50 grants of up to $1,000 will be available for you (yes, you!) to host an epic party of your own for your friends and family. The grant program was designed with the pivotal midterm elections in mind — after all, young people comprise the most powerful voting bloc in the country, and that power deserves to be celebrated.

For Shahidi, this new undertaking is just the latest case of her exemplary political activism. The 18-year-old Grown-ish star has her own non-profit initiative, Eighteenx18, that aims to educate the next generation of voters, particularly those hitting voting age in 2018, and urges them to get involved politically.

"We (Gen Z) generally care about the world around us, and so we're voting for more than just our self-interest," Yara told MTV News. "My passion really stemmed from having gone through the 2016 election, where myself and many of my peers were unable to vote. I’m looking forward to partnering with MTV to help my peers across the country celebrate voting in their first-ever midterm election and using their power to vote."

Angie Jean-Marie, director of #VoteTogether at Civic Nation, said in a statement, “#VoteTogether is proud to be partnering with MTV and Yara Shahidi’s Eighteenx18 to shift the culture of voting for young people and make it a more social, fun, and celebratory occasion. Our goal is to create positive experiences for new and young voters at thousands of voting parties nationwide and establish a tradition of long-term voting."

To find out how you can apply for a grant and throw your very own democracy-friendly bash during early voting or on Election Day, head to plus1thevote.com. The deadline to apply is October 5 at midnight. Happy voting!