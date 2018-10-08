The Young And Pregnant Babies Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi were young and pregnant when we first met the diverse group -- and now, the MTV mamas are parents to five munchkins.
The hit docu-series will return on October 15 -- and, of course, the kiddos' progression will be on full display. Holly, Braeson, Kloie, Izaiah and Tobias are no longer stationary newborns!
To see how the three boys and two girls have grown, enjoy the cute moments (no tantrums here!) below -- and be sure to catch the premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Monday, October 15 at 10/9c.
Baby Izaih is standing up sans any assistance (walking is next!)
Baby Kloie is a big girl at the table (and enthusiastically flapping around)
Baby Holly is all about the clapping (and smiling)
Baby Braeson is blowing out some candles
Baby Tobias is getting some kisses (can you blame Lexi?)