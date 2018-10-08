Get a glimpse of the MTV kiddos, who return (with their moms) on October 15

The Young And Pregnant Babies Are Growing Up Before Our Very Eyes

Ashley, Brianna, Jade, Kayla and Lexi were young and pregnant when we first met the diverse group -- and now, the MTV mamas are parents to five munchkins.

The hit docu-series will return on October 15 -- and, of course, the kiddos' progression will be on full display. Holly, Braeson, Kloie, Izaiah and Tobias are no longer stationary newborns!

To see how the three boys and two girls have grown, enjoy the cute moments (no tantrums here!) below -- and be sure to catch the premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Monday, October 15 at 10/9c.