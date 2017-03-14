Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Celebrated His Upcoming Nuptials With A 'Hitchuation Wedding Shower'

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Instagram

And his 'Jersey Shore' fam was in attendance (of course)

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino executed a perfect gym tan proposal during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. And now the soon-to-be husband and wife officially kicked off the festivities -- with their MTV loved ones in tow.

"The Hitchuation Wedding Shower," Sitch captioned the family photo above with cast members Angelina Pivarnick (and fiancé Chris Larangeira), Jenni "JWOWW" Farley (and daughter Meilani), Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (and daughter Giovanna) and his future bride Lauren Pesce at the New Jersey-based event this past weekend. Big Daddy Sitch and Laurens!

Next up: Bachelor and bachelorette parties! But for now, enjoy the photos (and videos) from the special occasion below -- and be sure to keep watching Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday at 8/7c!