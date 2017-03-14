Tiffany Young Stages A Mini Girls' Generation Reunion To Take Down A Toxic Man In 'Teach You'

Courtesy of Gramophone Media

The K-Pop star is out for revenge in her new cinematic pop-noir visual

You know what they say: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. And in her latest music video, Tiffany Young, of Girls' Generation fame, puts a playboy ex-lover on blast for playing games and breaking hearts — but not before getting her own sweet revenge first.

The cinematic visual for "Teach You" — featuring multiple sets, costume changes, a dreamy color palette, and a dramatic conclusion — is an ode to some of Young's favorite Korean dramas. And it should come as no surprise that the K-Pop queen is serving glamour while warning future suitors with a sly smile, "If you mess with me you get hurt."

The sultry video also serves as a mini Girls' Generation reunion, with Young's former bandmates Sooyoung and Hyoyeon appearing alongside her at the salon as she laments her unfaithful boyfriend (played by Saturday Night Live Korea's Kwon Hyuksoo).

Courtesy of Gramophone Media

Co-written by Young, "Teach You" is more than a revenge anthem with a catchy hook; it's a personal song about dealing with toxic relationships, from the initial rage to the lingering disappointment. But more importantly, it's a tale of a woman harnessing her power and persevering in the face of a toxic man.

"It's all about noticing the wrong signs in a relationship and letting the ladies know it's okay to stand up for yourself," Young said of her new single in a press release. "Don't be pushed around, don't be fooled — you should know better as a woman to teach a man that he needs to treat you right."

And, spoiler alert, sometimes that lesson really burns.