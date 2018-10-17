Will Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne and Zach Learn A Lesson From Their BBQ Blowup?

Cheyenne’s first family gathering on Teen Mom OG was pretty eventful, to say the least -- she and her dad had a tiff after he found out that she and her boyfriend Zach were living together. But after the dust settled on that fight, we saw Cheyenne getting upset with Zach on this week’s installment. The reason: She felt disrespected that he didn't kick out his friend Mailk, who had a bit too much to drink.

“She’s on my case, like, 'Get him out of here,'” Zach told his friends. “This is my homie; I grew up with him. Before I kick you out, I’m going to ask you what’s going on.”

Chey then charged at Zach and told him to leave, just before all the guys fled. Thankfully, though, the couple reconvened and talked it out after the situation calmed down.

“I just need you to understand I’m here for you...I don’t want you to think I had his back before I had yours,” Zach told Chey. “I don’t like to handle things dramatically.”

Chey’s response? “I’m just a tad bit more dramatic. I’m happy that we are able to sit down and have a conversation about it. At the end of the day, we don’t have a problem. It was more just Malik and the situation. Moving forward, we both have to communicate better.”

Do you think the couple will learn from this experience, especially now that they’re roommates? Or is this a short-term resolution? Share your thoughts, then stay tuned for more Teen Mom OG Mondays at 9/8c.