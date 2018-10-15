Case Of The Ex(es): Can Teen Mom OG's Bristol And Dakota Really Live Together Post-Split?

Thus far on Teen Mom OG, Bristol and her husband Dakota made the mutual decision to end their marriage, and on tonight’s episode, they were figuring out what would come next. But before long, they learned things might be more complicated than expected...especially as it pertained to their living situation.

As we saw on the installment, Bristol and the girls were away in Los Angeles to accompany Tripp, who was practicing there for a dancing competition show. With the exception of one awkward on-camera phone call, Bristol admitted she and her ex hadn’t seen nor spoken to each other (except through their lawyers) since their breakup, but they’d have to live under the same roof when she returned home to Texas until she found a new house.

“I feel like I’m starting over for like the 15th time,” she told her mom. “I just get kind of upset… you would think the older I get, the better things would be. But I feel like it’s kinda going backwards … Hopefully, my situation is a little bit better in Texas so it’s not up in the air.”

Unfortunately, things weren’t better in Texas -- Bristol arrived home to find that Dakota had moved her belongings out of the master bedroom and into the guest bedroom without so much as a heads-up.

“I’m just disappointed, I guess, that that’s how he wants to be,” she cried to her crew. “I don’t blame him for not wanting to be around me -- I just think it’s complete BS that my stuff is moved. In our divorce, I didn’t ask for anything. All I asked for was the money that I put into this house, to have that back... I’m not going to be petty.”

Even though Dakota told producers he’d leave the house when Bristol was around and vice-versa so they could each have space (and time with the kids), will any good come out of this living arrangement? Can the exes embrace their new normal and effectively interact until they figure out their next steps? Tell us your thoughts, then keep watching Teen Mom OG Mondays at 9/8c!