'We Are Lifting Each Other Up': The Teen Mom OG Cast Is Talking Women's Empowerment

Teen Mom OG's Amber, Bristol, Catelynn, Cheyenne and Maci have joined the chorus of ladies (and gentlemen) speaking out about an important and timely topic.

"These last few years, I see a lot of powerful women coming to the forefront and really opening up about their feelings and what they really want, which is just equality," Leah and James' mama asserts about women's empowerment in the video above.

But how does the MTV series relate to this ever-present, female-focused matter?

"We can actually say on Teen Mom OG that we are lifting each other up, and that's what this show is about," Amber states.

What type of example is Bristol hoping to set for her two daughters? And how is Cheyenne hoping to help other people through this program? Watch the video above to hear the rest of the cast candidly chat about women's empowerment, then share how you think the MTV show addresses the subject. And keep watching the group every Monday at 9/8c.