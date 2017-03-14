Sneak Peek: Snooki Teases Angelina As She Goes Tattoo Far

From partying down the shore to going tattoo far!

In a sneak peek of the upcoming MTV series How Far Is Tattoo Far, which features pairs designing ink for each another that won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently marked, host Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi checks in on her fellow Jersey gal Angelina Pivarnick mid-tattoo session. And since Angeliners can't actually see what's being put on her body, Nicole can't help but do what she enjoys best (aka "make fun of her and tease her").

"I can't believe Chris put a penis on you -- you're going to hate this!" she declares to an in-the-dark Angelina about what her fiancé Chris Larangeira chose for her.

So how does "the meatloaf" react? Watch the teaser above -- and to see what she actually has on her body, don't miss the premiere of How Far Is Tattoo Far on Thursday, October 11 at 9/8c (right after a brand-new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Part 2)!