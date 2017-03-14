Childish Gambino Reportedly Postpones This Is America Tour After Injury

Ethan Miller/WireImage

As of a few days ago, Donald Glover was out on tour, en route to hit 18 cities across the U.S. and Canada apparently as his last hurrah under the moniker Childish Gambino. But a reported foot injury has left Gambino unable to complete the rest of the tour, for now anyway.

Over the weekend, his show in Dallas was seemingly cut short due to his injury. Now, Fam Rothstein, one of Glover's creative partners, has taken to Twitter to clarify that the nine remaining This Is America dates have been "postponed, not cancelled," Billboard points out.

The first date affected is Wednesday night (September 26)'s gig at The Forum in Inglewood, California, which venue organizers announced on Twitter. Details of the injury are still unconfirmed, though TMZ reported that Glover might've suffered a broken foot.

Before the injury, Glover took time during his Chicago tour stop to honor fellow musician Mac Miller, who died earlier this month. "He was so nice. Y'all don't know, like, he was the sweetest guy," he said before launching into "Riot." "A lot of critics were like, 'Yo, this corny-ass white dude,' just like they're like, 'Yo, this corny-ass black dude.' And we used to talk, and this kid, he just loved music."

Whatever the nature of his injury, Glover seems to be taking some time to get better before he ventures back out to close the live-performance chapter in Childish Gambino's career. At the start of 2018, at the Grammys, Glover was asked if he was really retiring the Gambino persona, and he said he was.

"I stand by that," he said at the time. "I'm really appreciative of this. I'm still making another project right now. ... But I like endings. I think they're important to progress."