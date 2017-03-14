Birthday Boy: Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Celebrate Their One-Year-Old Son Gunner

The 'Hills' baby is growing up before our eyes

Heidi Montag may have enthusiastically planned a Hills birthday party for a little boy that wasn't her own (ahem, Enzo) -- but now, the MTV star actually gets to do the real thing for her own son!

Gunner Stone Pratt, who was born one year ago today, got some very sweet tributes from his doting folks. First up, papa Spencer Pratt.

"Happy Birthday “miracle baby” @gunnerpratt thank you for the infinite blessings," Spencer captioned the sweet video of the father-son duo above.

Heidi also commemorated the special occasion with a birthday-themed post.

"Happy birthday @gunnerpratt!" Heidi added along with the photo above. "I can’t believe it’s been a year already! Little love and light of my life! You have made all my hopes and dreams come true. I prayed for you my entire life and you are beyond what I could imagine. #blessed #happybirthday #oneyearold"

It's been a big 365 days so far: a world debut on the cover of a magazine, meeting Santa, attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards (at the ripe age of 10 months) and a first family vacation (to his mama's roots). Cheers to more milestones, Baby Gunner!

And since we'll take any excuse to resurface a Speidi classic, look back at the aforementioned Hills bash in the video below.