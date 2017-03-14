Teen Mom 2's Jo Rivera Marries Vee Torres

Kailyn Lowry's Instagram

Jo Rivera and Vee Torres are officially part of the Teen Mom 2 married club.

The MTV couple -- who became engaged in the spring of 2016 after welcoming daughter Vivi in October 2015-- said "I do" this past weekend in New Jersey. The groom's ex-girlfriend Kailyn Lowry and their son Isaac were also in attendance -- and the mother of three made sure to share some sweet moments from the special day.

"What a great wedding," Kail captioned the Instagram image above with the brand-new husband and their munchkin. My how far these two have come since 16 and Pregnant.

In addition, Kail couldn't help but marvel at how much her firstborn has grown through the years (we agree):

And she also took a moment to pose with her "wedding date" Becky Hayter (and thanked her pal for wiping her tears as she bawled):

