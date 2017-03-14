Travis Scott Pays Musical Tribute To Mac Miller: 'Always Be My Boy'

Getty Images

Ever since Mac Miller's tragic and untimely death at age 26 earlier this month, fellow musicians have paid tribute to the young rapper and producer with a slew of heartfelt messages. Some came via social media shortly after the news broke. A whole host of Mac's fans, meanwhile, assembled in his hometown of Pittsburgh for a candlelight vigil attended by his family.

Still others, like Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar, used their platforms onstage to speak from the heart. Over the weekend, Travis Scott became the latest artist to follow suit, devoting a portion of his show in Las Vegas to deliver a musical salute.

"Malcolm, that's my boy / Mac Miller, I love you / Always be my boy," Travis sings in the clip above, captured and circulated on social media (via Pitchfork). "Mac Miller, you the one / We love you, fucking boy."

It recalled the direct tenor of how many Mac tributes have gone in the wake of his death. Gambino called him "the sweetest guy" at a concert in Chicago, and Lamar praised Mac as a "great musician, great writer" on Complex's Open Late With Peter Rosenberg. "Just always had a smile on his face, and that's something that I commend," he said.

These tributes are all incredibly sweet, and more will likely come in as the weeks, months, and years go on after his death. To remember Mac in Mac's own words, watch the MTV News compilation below, tracing his origin, his rap rise, and his infectious personality that made him so beloved.