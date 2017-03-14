Cardi B Is The 'Queen Of Talkin' Shit' In Pardison Fontaine's New Video

YouTube

We haven't heard Cardi B on wax since her feature on Lil Yachty's "Who Want the Smoke" in July, and a lot's happened to the Bronx MC since then. Most notably, she and husband Offset welcomed a baby girl together in July, but she's also found herself at the center of a heated, ugly feud with Nicki Minaj.

On Thursday (September 20), Cardi turned the focus back on music with a fresh feature on Pardison Fontaine's new single, "Backin' It Up." Cardi and Pardi are longtime friends and collaborators — he wrote two of her biggest hits, "Bodak Yellow" and "Be Careful" — and Cardi recently shared a video of them partying together years before she blew up. She wrote of their new collab, "I'm really happy to be joining him on his next single BACKIN' IT UP, which will be dropping later on! I did the song and shot the video while I was 5 and a half months pregnant! I was cranky as fuck but I knew that it was going to be a Hit! Hit! Hit!"

In the newly released video, Pardi and his crew post up in a pizza shop before taking over a dimly lit dance floor. That's where Cardi joins the fun, rocking a big fur coat and spitting characteristically confident lyrics. "I'm the queen of talkin' shit and I'm backin' it up," she proclaims, later asserting, "Bitches think they fuckin' with me, must be sick in the head / Why don't you chill with the beef and get some chicken instead?"

It's unclear whether "Backin' It Up" will appear on Cardi's upcoming project, which she originally targeted for a September 1 release. That date has obviously come and gone, but no matter when her new material arrives, it's good to see her back.