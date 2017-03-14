Kanye West Calls Out Drake In Defense Of Kim Kardashian: 'Don’t Speak On My Family'

Getty Images

Kanye apparently thinks 'In My Feelings' is about Kim, and he's not happy about it

Though Kanye West is busy working on not one, but two upcoming albums, he took a break from the studio on Thursday (September 20) to "express some things that were not sitting right with [his] spirit." As it turns out, many of those things have to do with the way his wife, Kim Kardashian West, has been addressed in the media by certain famous dudes, like the 6 God himself, Drake.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye uploaded a series of videos in which he tells the Scorpion rapper, "Don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that could be even mentioned with my wife. Period. We don't have to talk again, I'm giving no energy to that."

Apparently, Kanye is having a tough time with Drake's silence after a wild theory materialized about the possibility of an affair between Drake and Kim.

"The fact that there’s people making rumors or thinking you fucked my wife and you’re not saying nothing and you’re carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit," Kanye said, pointing specifically to the rumor that Kim is the mysterious "Kiki" Drake sings about on his hit "In My Feelings." Kanye continued, "If I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Ranita, and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn't make no song called 'RiRi.' ... Don't make no record with nothing that could be confused."

'Ye would've preferred that Drake reach out to him to clear the air, like he claims he did with Travis Scott about "XTCY," a song that mentions Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner. Kanye further chides Drizzy for mentioning Kylie and Kendall Jenner in a potentially "offensive" way in a song that was leaked by Future a while back.

But Drake wasn't Kanye's only target — the Chicago rapper also had words for Nick Cannon and model Tyson Beckford. Addressing Cannon, he said, "I understand that you used to date my wife, but you get in an interview, don’t mention my wife."

It seems that being back in his hometown has resurrected Kanye's fiery Chicago attitude. Hopefully we'll get to hear more of those candid thoughts on that impending new music.