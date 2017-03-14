Kesha's Empowering New Song Was Inspired By Bob Dylan And Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Getty Images

Kesha has paid tribute to Bob Dylan in stunning fashion before, but her latest song proves the icon's influence on her goes deep.

On Wednesday (September 19), the Rainbow singer released "Here Comes the Change," an empowering folk-pop anthem that recalls '60s protest tunes like Dylan's own "The Times They Are a-Changin'" (complete with a harmonica riff!). Kesha's rallying cry, though, is distinctly 2018, and that's immediately clear in the track's accompanying lyric video, which was designed to inspire young people to vote in the midterm elections this November. As for the song itself — which was recorded for the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex — it finds Kesha musing, "Is it a crazy thought / That if I had a child / I hope they live to see the day / When everyone's equal?"

In an essay for Refinery29, Kesha further explained how the song was inspired musically by Dylan and thematically by Ginsburg. She wrote, "I wanted to explore the legacy of political activists in our country throughout the years who have fought for equality and positive change. The message is that the long, proud tradition of American social activism is alive and well. It’s being passed on to the next generation. It will continue to evolve one success at a time, and is as important as ever."

She continued, "I hope the song and the video reminds you that we don’t all have to loom as large as these heroes to make a difference. We can all vote and speak up for what we believe in. We can all have a positive impact on our shared future."

On the Basis of Sex hits theaters on December 25. Animals, plan your strategy for Kesha's Oscar campaign accordingly!