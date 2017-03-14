Kanye's New YANDHI Project Looks A Lot Like Yeezus 2

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

And his other new one is a Chance the Rapper team-up, of course

Early Monday morning (September 17), Kanye West's Twitter contained two very puzzling items: the word "YANDHI" (written on a Post-It note under Adam Driver's name, suggesting the two would pair up for an upcoming Saturday Night Live episode), and an image of a bare MiniDisc without any context.

It wasn't unlike when his 2013 album Yeezus dropped, complete with its artwork of a naked CD with a red sticker on it. Naturally, this caused people to begin speculating that Yeezus 2 was on its way. And then, the details came in — Kanye will indeed perform on SNL on September 29 (with Driver hosting), and that same day, he'll also launch a project called YANDHI.

Kanye has also changed his social media avatars to a white screen, meaning he could be prepping the beginning of a new era. If YANDHI is indeed a full album, it would be Kanye's third this year, after Ye, which debuted in June at Kanye's star-studded Wyoming ranch blowout, and his Kid Cudi collaboaration, Kids See Ghosts. Two weeks ago, Kanye also dropped the new song "I Love It" with Lil Pump, complete with a music video that's already been parodied for its ridiculousness.

But the news doesn't stop there! Kanye also took the stage with Chance the Rapper on Monday night to confirm that yes, they are indeed making a joint album together — as they've been teasing for weeks now — and it's called Good Ass Job (a title Kanye's been teasing for years).

This is a lot to take in, so now's might be a good time to throw on some music (maybe "Good Ass Intro" or "Ultralight Beam") and mull it over for a while. And, you know, consider turning on notifications for Kanye's and Chance's tweets.