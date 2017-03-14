Millie Bobby Brown Is A Modern-Day Princess Peach At The Emmys

Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is having a real princess moment at the 2018 Emmy Awards. The Stranger Things star evoked the spirit of our favorite video game heroine in a pretty millennial pink princess gown from Calvin Klein.

From the off-the-shoulders neckline to the bow embellishments to the rose print, the 14-year-old Emmy nominee looked sophisticated and sweet. Brown completed the royal ensemble with delicate gold jewelry, matching pink shoes, and a fresh, dewy face.

MBB is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things for the second year in a row. Whether she takes home a shiny Emmy statuette or not, it doesn't really matter; after all, Brown has already won our hearts — and seriously slayed the red gold carpet.

She doesn't need Mario to save her! She's busting out of Bowser's Castle all on her own. (And she probably won't even break a sweat.)