Noah Cyrus And Lil Xan's 'Live Or Die' Video Immortalizes Their Doomed Romance

Two weeks after Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan very publicly and messily announced their breakup, we've gotten an unexpected reminder of their fleeting summer fling.

See, brief as their romance was, the 18-year-old singer and 22-year-old rapper managed to be quite the productive couple, recording and releasing the mellow, synth-heavy collab "Live or Die" in August. And on Monday (September 17), they unceremoniously leaked the track's accompanying video, which immortalizes their doomed love in one very shadowy clip.

Cyrus co-directed the vid alongside Tony Corella, and it finds Xoah in happier times; cuddling and kissing by a fireplace as a spotlight illuminates their moves. Meanwhile, they pledge their loyalty to one another by promising, "When you lay by my side / I see the whole world through your eyes / Ride or die, you and I." Sure, it's pretty awkward to watch now, but just pretend you're seeing it *without* the prior knowledge of knowing these two might've broken up over an X-rated Charlie Puth meme.

In happier news, Noah is gearing up for the release of her debut EP, Good Cry, which arrives on September 21. Xan, meanwhile, may or may not be quitting music altogether, so cherish "Live or Die" while you can.