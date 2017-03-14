Tatted Up: MTV's Newest Reality Show Is Infatuated With Ink

Get a sneak peek of 'How Far Is Tattoo Far,' hosted by Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Nico Tortorella

MTV is about to put relationships through the ultimate test -- thanks to a lot bit of ink.

How Far Is Tattoo Far, hosted by Younger’s Nico Tortorella and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, will feature pairs of friends, family members and couples designing tattoos for one another. But there's a catch: The design won’t be revealed until after they’ve been permanently marked.

"Are you serious?" Challenge competitor Cara Maria Sorbello declares (yep, the two-time champ is getting a tat in the first look above).

And Cara, along with fellow Final Reckoning cast mate Paulie Calafiore, isn't the only MTV personality about to take things far: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira, as well as Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall, will also appear on the show.

Get a glimpse at what's to come in the teaser above, and do not miss the premiere of How Far Is Tattoo Far on Thursday, October 11 at 9/8c!