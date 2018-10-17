Gender Reveal: Will Catelynn Lowell Be Seeing Blue Or Pink?

Catelynn Lowell's Instagram

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra only know what it's like to expect petite ladies: When they were 16 and pregnant, they welcomed little girl Carly, and nearly four years later, daughter Novalee made her grand entrance on New Year's Day. So will the pink trend continue with the couple's "rainbow baby" -- or will blue be making an entrance?

The blue will have to wait because Cate and Ty are having another princess!

“I was so shocked that it was a girl because I for sure thought it was a boy!” Cate revealed to Us Weekly. “Tyler knew the sex before I did. When we did our gender reveal, I was so shocked I almost cried because I wanted a boy so badly. I’m super excited it’s a girl now. Since our miscarriage, I just am thankful to get another chance, and as long as it’s healthy, that’s all that matters!”

And will they eventually try for a boy?

“We definitely want to have a boy, but if God only wants us to have girls, then that’s just what it is,” she told the magazine. “It will be a houseful of all girls! Poor Tyler!”

Nova expressed her desire for a baby sister -- and now this is a reality! Offer your well wishes to the couple on their bundle of joy and be sure to watch Teen Mom OG every Monday at 9/8c.