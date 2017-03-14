The Art Of Letting Go: Will Bria Let Zak Move On From Their Are You The One? Lovefest?

Who else saw that one coming?

Bria and Zak got some much-needed Are You the One? answers during tonight's episode: The on-again off-again on-again who even knows anymore couple got a negative result in the Truth Booth.

Let's begin with Morgan, who wasn't surprised in the least with this particular TB showing.

"I told you so," she said on the couch, surrounded by everyone but Bria/Zak and faking a cough over her statement.

Going back to the solemn scene: Bria and Zak were confident that they were heading out of the house, so it makes sense that Bria was absolutely devastated and instantly began crying while Zak muttered, "Holy sh*t."

"This is not right -- it doesn't make any sense," Bria said through her tears, as Zak embraced her. "The house is going to be surprised, [and] Morgan's going be like, 'I told you so,' and I'm not in the mood for that."

Meanwhile, Zak wasn't nearly as emotional as Bria, even absolutely sort of going against his positive shpiel pre-TB about how he would be "packing his bags" and heading out with Bria.

"I'm already recognizing that I needed that closure so I can fully move on," the toxic relationship addict confessed. "In the back of my head, I'm always like, 'Yup, if it's not Bria, it's Morgan.'"

And poor Bria was staring at the large screen featuring the glaring "no match" message.

"If she doesn't move on, Bria could mess up this million dollars for us," Kwasi rightly declared.

That's when Kwasi took matters into his own hands and flat-out asked Zak who he could see himself with more -- even if Morgan was a no match -- in front of both Bria and Morgan. And his answer was Morgan.

Bria calmly called him "weak," but then she pivoted and gave Morgan a stern message.

"Don't ever think you have a one up on me in the house, in the game, in real life, in any situation ever," she stated. "Whatever you think he is really feeling toward you, I'm always going to have the upper hand. We're not a match in this house, but outside of this, don't ever think you're going to be able to hit his line and kick it, because it's not going to happen."

But for the sake of the group's mission to win, will Bria be able to let Zak go? Or will she continue to pursue him and thwart efforts for her actual PM to make a real connection with her? Give us your opinion, and keep up with this Season 7 love triangle every Wednesday at 10/9c.