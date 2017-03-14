Justin Bieber Dons A Fake Mustache To Dance With Strangers In Central Park

Getty Images

It's been nearly three years since Justin Bieber released his latest album, Purpose, and it's been over a year since he ended his gargantuan, continent-spanning Purpose tour early due to pure exhaustion. Since then, JB's mostly chilled out, played hockey, gone to church, contributed to some top-notch one-off bangers, and most importantly, found love in a hopeless place.

But even when not directly in the spotlight, he's still one of the biggest celebrities on the planet; all it takes to remember that is a quick jaunt through Central Park. That's what Justin did alongside Jimmy Fallon for an extremely silly and good Tonight Show segment on Thursday (September 13).

In keeping with Fallon's love of disguising famous people to goof off in the middle of New York City, the pair don wigs, fake mustaches, and suits to romp through the park's grassy fields and running trails, dancing all the while to Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" Eventually, they end up at Bethesda Fountain, where all pretenses get stripped away.

I have to say, it's really nice to see Biebs let loose like this! The dude has also recently introduced more Hawaiian shirts into his wardrobe, according to many street-shot photos, and it's evidently all in keeping with his impending nuptials to Hailey Baldwin.

Fallon, meanwhile, filmed the entire Tonight Show episode in Central Park, using SummerStage for his home base with guests Carrie Underwood, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding. But nothing was as farcical — yet whimsical — as his rumpus time with Bieber, the two of them dressed like rejects from the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" video set.

Experience all the glee in the video above.