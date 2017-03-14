Eminem's 'Lucky You' Video Sends A Message To Young Rappers: He’s Watching

YouTube

Since dropping his ninth album, Kamikaze, out of the blue in late August, Eminem's been in the news a lot. Most of the headlines stem from the rapper's ongoing beefs with everyone from Joe Budden to Machine Gun Kelly, but it appears Em is now turning the focus back on promoting his new project. After outrunning his critics in the eerie video for "Fall," Em now finds himself stalked by copycats in the vid for the Joyner Lucas-featuring "Lucky You," released on Thursday (September 13). (And no, they're not the bleached Slim Shady clones from the 2000 VMAs... though that would've been pretty great.)

The inspiration behind the vid is pretty straightforward: Eminem inspired an entire generation of MCs, and he believes they shamelessly and deliberately copy his every move. The video takes that concept literally, as hordes of hooded, red-eyed men imitate him and Lucas as they rap on top of wrecked cars in a run-down town. Em and Lucas proceed to have some fun with it, making their imitators dab, hump the air, and hop on one foot while patting their heads. Lightheartedness aside, however, it's clear Em is sending a message to the hip-hop world: They may be watching his every move, but he's watching them, too.

Though Kamikaze has sparked countless debates about the return of Slim Shady, the album still sold enough to deliver the ninth No. 1 album of Eminem's career. Maybe this was the revival fans were waiting for.