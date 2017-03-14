Watch Kendrick Lamar Pay Tribute To Mac Miller's Life, Music, And Contagious Smile

Getty Images

While the music world continues to feel the aftershocks from the unexpected passing of Mac Miller — who died on September 7 at age 26 — memorials and tributes for the late rapper have been flowing in. The latest comes from Kendrick Lamar, who thoughtfully remembered his friend and collaborator in a video recorded for Complex's Open Late With Peter Rosenberg on Wednesday night (September 12).

After calling Miller a "funny, funny, funny individual" and talking about how he had "the same type of sick, twisted sense of humor" as him, Lamar continued, "Great musician, great writer. Just always had a smile on his face, and that's something that I commend. No matter what he was going through, he didn't make you feel sorry for him. He was strong about it."

Lamar, who collaborated with Miller on 2016's "God Is Fair, Sexy Nasty," further commended the Pittsburgh MC's unbridled positive energy.

"He always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile too, and that’s just something I always loved," he said. "No matter whatever personal issues, he gave you that energy. It wasn't no 'misery loves company' with him. He showed a smile and you gave that smile right back. It made you feel good. So forever we gonna remember the life and we gonna remember that smile. Celebrate. Mac Miller. Love!"

Lamar's video comes just a day after thousands of Miller's family, friends, and fans gathered at Pittsburgh's Blue Slide Park to honor his life with a hometown vigil.

The Open Late episode also featured Miller tributes from Macklemore, Machine Gun Kelly, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. See the full episode here.