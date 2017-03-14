Mac Miller Fans Held a Beautiful Hometown Vigil In Blue Slide Park

Getty Images

Mac Miller got a touching hometown send-off on Tuesday night (September 11) at Pittsburgh's Frick Park, where thousands of fans attended a vigil for the late rapper.

The location was chosen for its significance to Miller: His 2011 debut album was named after the park's playground, known as Blue Slide Park, located just a couple blocks from the high school he went to. Miller spoke about the park in a 2012 interview with MTV News, saying, "No matter what happens in life, no matter where you go, where you're off to, what happens with the park, that slide will always be blue. That will always be Blue Slide Park, no matter what."

On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Public Works applied a fresh coat of blue paint on the famous slide, and fans gathered around it that evening, filling the playground with flowers, candles, artwork, and Steelers jerseys. According to local reports, a petition was even passed around to request that the name of the playground be changed to "Mac Miller Blue Slide Park."

Miller's grandmother Marcia Weiss was on hand at the vigil (wearing a Blue Slide Park album art sweatshirt) and thanked the crowd for giving her grandson a beautiful tribute. "Everybody, he would be so excited, he wished he was here and I wish he was here," she said. "But he loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh and everything that you have done for him. Thank you so much for everybody being here. You were wonderful."

Miller passed away on September 7 of a reported overdose and was pronounced dead at his home in Los Angeles. He was 26 years old. See more photos and videos from the vigil below.