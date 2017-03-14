Can Gus And Nilsa Succeed As Floribama 'Friends With Benefits'?

Time will tell if those smooches are truly 'harmless'

Gus and Nilsa's groins stars have finally aligned on MTV Floribama Shore, and the two appear to be in agreement for once: They're both single, attractive and out to have a fun summer.

The latest on the two lovebirds? A lit (and rather drama-free) night at Newby's led to Nilsa giving Gus her best come-hither bedroom eyes.

The Tallahassee heartthrob fell for it hook, line and sinker (PCB pun intended), and it wasn't long before the two were swapping spit in the back of a thot mobile taxi -- for real, this time.

Side note: We'd be lying if we said we hadn't been waiting for this Gilsa moment since last summer. Aimee, too.

The roommates noted Gus and Nilsa’s extreme sexual tension, encouraging the two to "hunch it out" -- which can be tough to do when you immediately pass out on the living room floor (*cough* Gus), much to Nilly's dismay. A calculated move, perhaps?

"I'm trying to be good at this point, but Nilsa is cute. And at the end of the day, I am still a guy. But then what? Look at how we fight now," he said. "We're going to be stuck together whether it goes right or it goes wrong. And I don't necessarily want to sh*t where I sleep."

Cue the quintessential morning after, and both parties felt a little hazy regarding their makeout sesh. Luckily, Kortni was on hand to fill in the blanks, leading Gus and Nilsa to have a beachside heart to heart. It was then that they agreed they were just "drunk and having fun."

But was Nilly really just letting her fun flag fly? Because the PCB local was singing a different tune just a few weeks ago.

"I've pondered the thought of whatever me and Gus could be," she said. "I tend to catch feelings, and Gus also tends to catch feelings. So I don't really know how this is going to work out if we're only supposed to be friends with benefits. But this summer, I'm cool with just making out and having a few harmless kisses."

Fast forward to that night, and Nilsa got visibly jealous when Kortni gave the object of her affection an impromptu lap dance. And then things escalated pretty quickly.

So can Nilsa and Gus keep their feelings separate from the sheets? Or is someone bound to get hurt? Sound off with your thoughts, and catch more Gilsa on MTV Floribama Shore every Monday at 10/9c.