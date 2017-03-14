Maci Bookout's Instagram

'OG's Meet The New G's': The Teen Mom Ladies Pose Together For The First Time

The Teen Mom OG family is getting bigger and all five cast members -- who will appear on MTV beginning on October 1 -- just met for the first time in New York City.

"OGs meet the new Gs fun night in NY! #teenmom," Cheyenne Floyd captioned the photograph above with original cast members Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and fellow new mama Bristol Palin. Looking good, gals!

Maci posted the same image as the Are You the One?/Challenge vet and gushed that it was an "awesome day working with these beauties," while Cate stated it was "nice meeting you ladies." In addition, Amber shared another group photo and added she "had a great night with these beautiful girls."

Do not miss the season premiere of Teen Mom OG on Monday, October 1 at 9/8c -- and for a preview of what's to come this season, check out the video below.