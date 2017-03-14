Nicki Minaj Has Turned Your Favorite Rappers Into Puppets In 'Barbie Dreams' Video

YouTube/Young Money/Cash Money

The summer of Nicki Minaj continues. Fresh off a contentious weekend with Cardi B — one that apparently culminated in Cardi throwing a shoe at her — Nicki took to her Queen Radio show yesterday to both address the incident and reveal that a video for "Barbie Dreams" was about to drop.

Then the "Barbie Dreams" video did drop. But who knew it would feature some of the biggest rappers of the 2000s rendered in puppet form?

It makes sense, in a way: Nicki spends the song deconstructing why everyone from Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Drake, her own ex-fiancé Meek Mill, Quavo, Rae Sremmurd, and more either can or cannot get with her. (Spoiler: None can.) Weezy, DJ Khaled, Tekashi69, and more get turned into puppets as Nicki raps the song in a series of staggering wig and costume changes.

The "Barbie Dreams" clip was directed by storied auteur Hype Williams. Right when the beat changes for Nicki to deliver her fierce last verse, the puppets wisely all disappear, leaving the rapper alone at the center of her own creation.

This new video comes just a few days after Nicki popped up in the visual for the alternate version of K-pop group BTS's "Idol," rocking similarly colorful and striking hair choices.

If you're keeping track at home, this one marks two puppet-centric rap videos in two weeks, if you count Kanye and Lil Pump's surreal fantasy "I Love It" as an at least puppet-adjacent visual.

Check out "Barbie Dreams" above, and make sure you tune into the next episode of Queen Radio. They seem to just keep getting wilder.