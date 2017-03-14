'Mi Familia': Chris 'CT' Tamburello Offers Special Glimpse Of His Wedding

Chris 'CT' Tamburello's Instagram

Chris "CT" Tamburello happily has a Mrs -- and the legendary Challenge competitor is offering an intimate look inside the milestone occasion.

"Mi Familia Mi Vida Mi Eternidad" the newlywed captioned the black and white Instagram image above (translation: My Family My Life My Eternity) featuring his bride Lili Solares and their son CJ from the wedding day. Sealed with a kiss!

The heartwarming photograph (the two said "I do" in front of family and friends this past weekend in Florida) generated congratulatory comments from his MTV cohorts. The groom's Champs Vs. Stars teammate Tony (who was also at the nuptials) commented "Beautiful family, beautiful wedding congrats again y'all," while Bananas wrote "The myth, the legend, the Family man! Congrats brother." Jenna added ""Awww congrats," Paulie admitted that "little man is looking like a stud" and Kyle stated that the pair is "absolute goals."

Offer you own well wishes for CT, Lili and CJ in the comments